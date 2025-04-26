Yuva Rajkumar’s Ekka look mirrors Puneeth Rajkumar’s Jackie aura

As Ekka gears for release on June 6, 2025, the team dropped a teaser on Yuva Rajkumar’s birthday — and the sneak peek strikes a chord as a throwback, a subtle nod to the iconic Jackie era.

Yuva’s look — complete with face paint, rugged costume, whistle, and shades — instantly evokes memories of his uncle, the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, and his unforgettable swag.

The teaser brings its own flavour — darker, bolder, and brimming with tension. Yuva is seen wielding a sword, slashing through shadows.

In the heart of the mayhem, innocence screams the loudest,followed by a punch line from the character played by Yuva Rajkumar: "My mother says that there is a childlike innocence… and an animal in me." And just when you think it can’t get more cryptic, he throws in: “Separate your wet and dry waste, the planet will thank you.”

What’s the connection between waste segregation and morality? Director Rohit Padaki, through Ekka, seems to be working with layers of metaphor, street justice, and maybe something more.

The film also has Sampada and Sanjana Anand as the female leads. along with Atul Kulkarni and Deadly Aditya in prominent roles. With music by Charan Raj, visuals by Satya Hegde,the editing is by Deepu S Kumar.

The film is made with a collaboration with Karthik Gowda and Yogi G. Rao of KRG Studios, Jayanna and Bhogendra of Jayanna Films, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Ekka is now in its final phase of shooting.