Dhruva Sarja presents Puppy, a heartfelt exploration of North Karnataka's humour

Puppy, an upcoming Kannada film led by Dhruva Sarja, explores the essence of North Karnataka’s Javali dialect and culture. Directed by Ayush Mally, the film blends comedy and emotion, and it has earned praise in the industry for its perfect balance of humour and heartfelt moments. “The film is a rollercoaster of emotions, bringing to life comedy deeply rooted in our culture,” says Dhruva Sarja, who is presenting the film. “It’s not just about making the audience laugh but also connecting with them emotionally. That’s the magic of Puppy,” Dhruva adds. The film, releasing on May 1, follows two young boys navigating life’s struggles. It has a strong cast, including Jagadeesh Koppla, Aditya Sindhanur, and Rithwik Ballari.



Dhruva, known for action-packed roles, says he always wanted to do something different, and Pappi gave him that opportunity of supporting a film. As per the makers, it touches on serious themes while keeping the humour intact. "The local dialect and cultural authenticity make it special,” Dhruva says.



Sharing his vision, director Ayush Mally stated, “When I first read the script, I was drawn to the emotional core. The film reflects our culture, with humour that feels close to home.” At a recent promotional event, Dhruva spoke about the camaraderie on set. “The team really came together. The chemistry, especially with the younger actors, was incredible,” he says. Ayush adds, “We didn’t overdo the promotions, but the feedback has been overwhelming. After the trailer release, Dhruva called and said, ‘I’ll support you in every way I can.’ His passion for the project made this experience even more memorable.”



The film’s focus on local humour and emotions has garnered praise from industry veterans. “What sets Puppy apart is its authenticity in story and characters,” Dhruva says. “I hope Kannada audiences embrace this film.”



Actor Rana Daggubati’s interest in acquiring the Telugu remake rights proves the film’s appeal. “It’s exciting that Puppy caught the attention of such a big name,” says Ayush. With a strong local flavour, Puppy aims to captivate diverse audiences and celebrate North Karnataka’s cultural richness.