Mysterious masked man steals the spotlight in Green teaser

Green, directed by Raaj Vijay, is about the monster within. The makers revealed the teaser on Saturday, promising a chilling visual treat filled with mystery, darkness, and psychological depth. Speaking to CE, director Raaj Vijay shared insights into his vision for the film, describing it as a psychological thriller that steps away from conventional storytelling. “The teaser follows a regular pattern, with something new. Coming from a VFX and animation background, I wanted the filmmaking style to be different,” says Raaj. “Structurally and visually, it’s nothing short of a Hollywood film, made in Kannada.”

Green introduces a layered world with characters full of intrigue. Gopal Krishna Deshpande, as Mayanna, plays the protagonist, while Balaji Manohar takes on the role of an army officer. Shiva Manju plays a police officer, and RJ Vikki portrays Rajeeva—a character with disabilities who displays cyborg-like behavioural patterns—adding further dimensions to the film’s narrative. Vishwanath Mandalika plays Johnny, another character shrouded in curiosity. “Each character plays a crucial role, especially in the climax,” Raaj reveals.

Interestingly, there is only one female character—played by Dimpy Fadhya—who essays the role of a mother, among a few other characters. The teaser runs for 1 minute and 54 seconds, and even within this short span, it offers a visual glimpse that includes at least one well-placed jump scare.



One of the biggest talking points from the teaser is the mysterious masked man—neither the character’s name nor the actor portraying him has been revealed. Yet, his ominous presence dominates the teaser, exuding danger and mystery. He emerges as one of the major highlights of the teaser for Green, which the makers say intentionally blurs the lines between psychological fear and real-world threats. “It’s about the overwhelming struggles we face when our own thoughts and fears start to control us.” The film explores how these ‘monsters’ grow if left unchecked, turning inward pain into destructive energy.



With Ravi Films now handling theatrical distribution, the film is aiming for a May-end release. It has already made waves at several international film festivals, winning awards and being hailed as a breath of fresh air. Produced under the Bourn Films banner, in collaboration with Savika Enterprises and co-produced by BN Swamy, Green also features music composed by Sak Shakthi. Director Raaj Vijay has plans to explore a multiverse concept in the film, more details of which will be revealed later.