Sanvi Sudeep makes a Telugu singing debut with Hit 3

As Hit 3, starring Telugu star Nani, gears up for its release on May 1, it marks a significant moment—Sanvi Sudeep makes her Telugu singing debut in the film. Sanvi has lent her voice to a track that pulses with raw emotion and energy, bringing a fresh sonic texture to the soundtrack. Her commanding vocals and emotive depth have drawn high praise, including from Nani himself.

“Sanvi’s voice carries weight—it hits with power and purpose,” said Nani. “She’s not just sung a song; she’s made a statement. I truly believe she’s headed for great things in the industry.”

Sanvi’s foray into music has been anything but ordinary. She first turned heads with her work on the teaser of Jimmy, where she wrote and performed an English track that quickly went viral. Her impactful lyrics and vocal strength were widely recognised, positioning her as a rising talent to watch.

Backing her every step of the way is her father and star, Kichcha Sudeep. Known for his eye for talent, the proud father shared his joy at Sanvi’s debut: “To see Sanvi step into the industry with such confidence and on such a platform—it fills me with pride. She has worked hard, and it shows,” said Sudeep.



Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit 3 also stars KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead.