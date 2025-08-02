Sangeetha Sringeri signs her first horror film, a bilingual in Kannada and Tamil

Actor Sangeetha Sringeri, who rose to fame with her serial, Hara Hara Mahadeva, as well as for the film 777 Charlie, opposite Rakshit Shetty, later made waves in Bigg Boss Kannada. She has finally zeroed in on her next big-screen outing. After taking time to reflect on her film choices, she has now signed on for her first horror film — a female-centric bilingual, set to be made in Kannada and Tamil.
“I took a break post Bigg Boss, and I had two films, Marie Gold and Lucky Man, hitting the screens. I hadn’t said yes to anything since 777 Charlie because I was waiting for something with a dedicated team. This one felt right,” says Sangeetha.
The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by debutant Jagan Aloysius Raju. In the Kannada version, Sangeetha will star opposite Gantu Moote actor Nischith Korodi. The Tamil version will feature Gajesh, grandson of the late actor Nagesh, in the lead.
The film is backed by SV Narayana of Yes Vee Entertainment, known for producing ATM and Ranganayaki. The team has already begun pre-shoot work, and principal photography is underway. “The plan is to complete filming in one go in a 45-50 day schedule,” shares the actor.
Sangeetha adds that her time after Bigg Boss helped her grow. “The show taught me a lot about myself and the value of family. I took a full year off, spent time travelling with my loved ones, and now I feel ready.”
While 777 Charlie was dubbed into multiple languages, this yet-to-be-titled project will officially mark Sangeetha’s Tamil film debut. “My serial was also dubbed in Tamil, so I am familiar with the audiences there. This feels like a natural step,” she says.