Sangeetha Sringeri signs her first horror film, a bilingual in Kannada and Tamil

Actor Sangeetha Sringeri, who rose to fame with her serial, Hara Hara Mahadeva, as well as for the film 777 Charlie, opposite Rakshit Shetty, later made waves in Bigg Boss Kannada. She has finally zeroed in on her next big-screen outing. After taking time to reflect on her film choices, she has now signed on for her first horror film — a female-centric bilingual, set to be made in Kannada and Tamil.