Kavya Shaiva: 'I wasn’t sure if cinema would accept me, but I’m ready to prove myself'

For Kavya Shaiva, who transitioned from television serials to the big screen, her film debut in Kothalavadi wasn’t something she had initially planned. “I had offers before Kothalavadi, but I never took a call or even gave it a try,” she says. “There were several reasons. I was busy with serials, and dates had to be committed. I also had this thought: what if people don’t accept me in the cinema? I wasn’t sure the big screen would work for me.”
But things changed once she stepped into the shoes of Manji, a village girl caught in the web of rural power politics. “I didn’t find it difficult to play the role,” she shares. “Through the process, I developed confidence. I had unknowingly limited myself, and now I feel like I can explore more.”
Did she face any major changes in adjusting to the medium? “Today’s serials aren’t overly dramatic; they expect subtlety. So, I didn’t feel much difference in terms of performance for big screen,” she explains. “But yes, the film schedules were much more relaxed compared to the tight timelines of daily soaps.”
Playing Manji was a shift, and fans who admired her on the small screen are eager to watch her big-screen avatar. “People often say serial artistes don’t transition well into cinema. I’m still in that confusion, but now I want to prove myself here,” Kavya says.
She expresses gratitude to the team, including actor Pruthvi Ambaar, director Shri Raj, and producer Pushpa Arun Kumar. “As a newcomer, being part of such a team was a boost. The production was smooth, and everyone was supportive. And having a woman producer made it even more comfortable for me as a female actor. We got everything we needed and beyond. She’s very strong and driven. Her confidence even inspired me to be more open about my career.”
On a personal note, Kavya was curious about Pushpa’s son, the Rocking Star Yash, and his journey. “We did talk about Yash. I was keen to know about his early days, from serials to the stardom he holds today. I could relate to that path. It was interesting to hear about his struggle and the rise.”