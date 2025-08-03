Pruthvi Ambaar: 'I still haven’t discovered my full potential'

Pruthvi Ambaar, often remembered for his soft-spoken romantic charm in Dia, is now ready to surprise his audience with an image shift in Kothalavadi. The actor, who plays a daring village youth, says the transformation wasn’t planned, and it happened organically.
“For this character, it’s 100 per cent organic,” says Pruthvi. “I didn’t force anything. Everyone who’s seen the trailer has responded positively. They’re surprised, but such a change only works if the movie works.”
While Dia placed him gently in the hearts of viewers, Kothalavadi throws him into a dustier, edgier world, one filled with village politics, power play, and raw emotions.
“I always wanted to do something rooted. Especially, the Mandya dialect, the village mood, and the action all came together naturally. It’s a big shift, and I feel more comfortable playing this than the calm, boy-next-door.”
The story revolves around a young man used by local leaders for political gains, revealing how manipulation runs deep even in the smallest jurisdictions. And Pruthvi found that aspect close to reality. “There’s a duality to him,” he asserts, and adds, "He’s soft at heart but daring when needed. Honestly, I’ve always had this angry side inside me. We all suppress feelings. I’m more comfortable and at ease playing such roles than the boy-next-door.”
Growing up, Pruthvi says he had a natural inclination toward action. “I used to practice martial arts in my childhood. So when this role came with action, it felt like home.”
He also gives credit where it’s due, especially to producer Pushpa Arun Kumar. “She was like a silent leader. Always at the forefront, ensuring everything went smoothly. I didn’t even know she was the producer at first. She never interfered, and always worked from behind the scenes. The way she monitored the project, even while being away from the set, was commendable. Only because of her, the shoot went smoothly, and the film is now in the limelight. After she revealed her role, I realised she had been a guiding force throughout, and she’s promoting the film so passionately. Not everyone brings that kind of care and commitment to the table.”
Director Shri Raj, too, gets his due. “He had a strong vision, and Pushpa ma’am supported it completely. Gopal Deshpande’s performance is the film’s biggest strength, he’s the soul of Kothalavadi. DOP Karthik’s visuals have made everything feel real.”
Referring to the recent success of Su From So, Pruthvi notes, “Earlier, we blamed the audience when films didn’t work. But now they’re clearly saying, ‘Give us something good, and we’ll come watch it.’ That’s reassuring.”
With Kothalavadi, he feels something has shifted, not just in his career, but in how actors and filmmakers are approaching their work. “Each project brings something new. My last film had me playing a specially-abled character. Now this. I don’t want to stick to one image. I still haven’t discovered my full potential,” he signs off.