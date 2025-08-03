Shaurya Prathap: I didn’t act in Eltuu Muthaa, I just became the character

While debut films often follow safe, familiar patterns, Eltuu Muthaa, which marks Shaurya Prathap’s acting debut, directed by Raa Surya, is far from commercial. "It is offbeat, it is real, and refuses to fit into a templated box,” says Shaurya, who is looking forward to the film’s release on August 1.
Ahead of the release, in a conversation with Cinema Express, Shaurya explains what lead him to become the face of Eltuu Muthaa, while also taking on a couple of additional responsibilities for the film.
“I wanted to be behind the camera. But I’ve always believed in strong content,” says Shaurya, who co-wrote the film and also worked as a co-director. “I started by assisting Raa Surya in short films. There was another project in the pipeline, but it didn’t take off due to the unavailability of a key player. That’s when we picked up Eltuu Muthaa and shot a teaser, more like a test shoot. After watching it, the team felt I fit the lead role.”
Shaurya plays a drummer who performs at funerals. “It’s not a typical hero’s role,” he admits. “This man lives on the edge, struggling for survival. But there’s something bigger he’s chasing. The film explores this contrast through a symbolic tale, the battle between a cobra and a peacock. It reflects the innocent and wild sides of human nature.”
Drawing from folk beliefs and grounded visuals, Eltuu Muthaa takes place in Coorg, where the team shot for 52 days. “I didn’t act. I lived like Muthaa,” Shaurya explains. “From the body language to the silences, everything was internal. That’s what the script demanded. Since I was also part of the scriptwriting, I understood the role well.”
With director Raa Surya and Sathya Srinivasan’s Hi-Fi Production Studios backing the film, the team has crafted something honest and different. The film also stars Naveen Padil, Cockroach Suddhi, and Yamuna Srinidhi.
“This acting gig happened by accident. But I would act again, if the script excites me,” says Shaurya, concluding, “I’m not asking to be a superhero. But I want roles that hold meaning, something that moves me and the audience.”