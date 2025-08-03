Pushpa Arun Kumar: I want to find my own space and be more than just Yash’s mother

Pushpa Arun Kumar enters the world of cinema not just with the pride of being known as “Rocking Star Yash’s mother,” but with the quiet determination to make a mark of her own. Her debut film as a producer, Kothalavadi, directed by Shri Raj and starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Kavya Shaiva, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Rajesh Nataranga, among others, hits theatres on August 1. And for Pushpa, it’s the beginning of a journey she has long admired from afar.
“There’s pride in being called Yash’s mother, of course. But when it comes to work, I want to establish myself separately,” she asserts. “Yash and I share a mother-son bond. But when it comes to cinema, I still want to remain the driver’s wife—that’s the identity we built everything on.”
Before the cinema lights and red carpets, Pushpa had a humble living, while her husband worked as a bus driver. Today, she also finds joy in farming, and now, as a producer. Their son’s rise came through years of hard work and grit. Now, even as Yash stands tall as a pan-Indian superstar, Pushpa, who has seen her son's struggle and rise, is carving out something that belongs solely to her.
“Yash came from nothing and became a star. I don’t want to talk about 15 steps ahead—I just want to take one step now. Kothalavadi is that step.”
Pushpa doesn’t believe in rushing. “I focus on what I want to do. This was the first script I heard, and I knew I wanted to take it to the audience.”
Her vision as a producer is clear and grounded. Having observed the industry closely for 25 years, she’s drawn to authentic stories and sincere talent. “I have my own taste in films. I want to give newcomers with real potential a chance, instead of choosing people who simply walk out of their homes thinking they can act. There are so many with talent, but they’re struggling. I want to support them.”
Kothalavadi is a village-based story with emotion, humour, and heart. “There’s a villain, a story of neighbours, and emotional undertones,” she reveals. “It feels close to life.”
Though many expect fireworks from the debut production of Yash’s mother, Pushpa keeps her expectations grounded. “Yes, there’s demand and interest for Kothalavadi. But I’m not expecting big things right away. This is business. I am mentally prepared. Leave the negativity, and hope for the good.”
She draws inspiration from icons like Parvathamma Rajkumar and Dr. Rajkumar. “They believed in good stories and gave opportunities. That’s what I admire, and I want to carry that forward while catering to today’s audience.”
While many producers start young with dreams, Pushpa’s dream has taken shape after her son has reached great heights. “He has reached a certain level, but what is mine? I want to grow in my own way.” She concludes simply but powerfully. "I am happy in life, but there’s still so much I want to explore in cinema. This is my path, and I’m ready to walk it."