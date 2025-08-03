Krishna-Shashank's Brat aims for October release

Darling Krishna teams up with his Kausalya Supraja Rama director Shashank once again for Brat, and the actor expresses his elation about the film's progression so far.
“The look in this film has been appreciated, and I thank Shashank sir and the team for that,” says Krishna, who also spoke about the newly released track, 'Naane Neenante'. “The song 'Naane Neenante' has come out well. Arjun Janya’s composition, along with the singing by Sid Sriram and Lahari, really suits the mood of the track. Another song from the film will be released next month, and it’s a personal favourite of my daughter.”
Music director Arjun Janya has assembled a strong set of singers across languages. Sid Sriram lends his voice to the male versions in Kannada and Telugu, while Sa Re Ga Ma Pa-fame Lahari Mahesh sings the Kannada female version. Nihal Tauro has sung the Hindi male version, and Srikanth Hariharan has lent his voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions. Sireesha has voiced the female versions in the remaining four languages.
Director Shashank, who earlier delivered the hit 'Jagave Neenu Gelethiyye' from Love 360 with Arjun and Sid, is hopeful about repeating the success. “This is the most expensive song of my career. It took nearly six months to finalise the tune,” says Shashank. “Producer Manjunath made sure we didn’t compromise on quality. I’ve written the Kannada lyrics myself, and I hope audiences across languages connect with the emotion.”
The team plans to release more songs soon, with the film expected to hit theatres in October. Brat also marks the debut of Manisha Kandakur, who plays a middle-class girl in the film.
Brat will release in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.