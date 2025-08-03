Hithan Hassan to score music for Vijay Priya's romantic film, Kaadal

Romance is a genre often revisited, but debut director Vijay Priya is determined to approach it differently. His upcoming Kannada film, Kaadal, will bring a deeper exploration of love and emotions, and stand apart with its storytelling and musical treatment.
“While Kannada cinema has seen a range of romantic films, I want to offer something distinct,” says Vijay Priya. Lending weight to the script is dialogue writer Puneeth Rangaswamy, who is also currently directing Eelu Male.
Before the film goes on floors in August, the makers have released a promo track titled 'Sip By Sip', composed by Hithan Haasan, who is the music director of the film. “The film will have a mix of peppy, melodious tracks that enhance its emotional core,” says Vijay Priya.
The lyrics are penned by Puneeth Rangaswamy, Bharjari Chetan, and Gauri Suta, each bringing their flavour to the soundtrack. Cinematographer Rajesh Acharya is on board the project, and Suhas Ameen will handle the choreography.
Produced by HR Suresha Gowda and Ramanjanappa Hennur, Kaadal will begin shooting in August. While the makers are keeping the cast details under wraps for now, an official announcement about them is expected to be out soon.