Yogi’s nickname ‘Loose Maada’ is now a film title

Yogi, who rose to fame as 'Loose Maada' after his debut film Duniya, is now set to headline a film titled after that very nickname. Loose Maada is set to be directed by Ranjith Kumar Gowda, who made his debut with Apple Cake and followed it up with Kagada. This marks his third directorial project.
Produced by Dharmendra, the film will officially go on floors with a muhurath on July 31. Interestingly, Yogi, who played an eccentric character in Duniya, will once again be seen in an eccentric, stubborn, and unusual role in this film. “The title Loose Maada suits Yogi’s character perfectly in this story,” says Ranjith.
The makers have assembled an interesting cast, including popular South Indian actor Kishore in a key role. The ensemble also features Achyuth Kumar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Yash Shetty, Vivaan Akarsh, and Adi Lokesh, who will play the antagonist. Manasi Sudhir and Babu Hirannaiah are also part of the cast. The female lead is yet to be finalised.
Music for the film will be composed by Shashank Sheshagiri, while cinematography is handled by Pradeep B Reddy.
Yogi, who was last seen in Sidlingu 2 and is awaiting the release of Lanka Sura, is also part of the Dhananjay-starrer Anna from Mexico, directed by Shankar Guru, which is currently on floors.
As for Loose Maada, the entire film will be shot in and around Mangaluru. The team plans to begin shooting on August 25.