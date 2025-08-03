Elumale eyes September release window

Ahead of the release of Elumale, the makers released the first single, titled 'Yaavaga', and it’s already striking a deep emotional chord with listeners. Soaked in longing and delicately crafted, this haunting melody captures the ache of long-distance love, brought alive by the soulful vocals of Sid Sriram and the evocative composition of D Imman.
Known for their magical synergy, Sid and Imman once again deliver a track that lingers in the heart long after it ends. Sid’s voice glides through every note with heartfelt intensity, while Imman’s signature melodic layers elevate the song into timeless territory. Released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, the song’s multilingual appeal adds to its emotional universality.
Penned by Nagarjun Sharma in Kannada, the lyrics explore the unspoken longing between two lovers separated by distance and fate. The song captures the vulnerability of waiting, hoping, and holding on to love from afar, a theme that forms the emotional heartbeat of the film.
Elumale is rooted in a cross-cultural backdrop, tracing a poignant romance set along the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border. The film stars Raanna as Harish, a spirited young man from Karnataka, and Priyanka Achaar, who plays a Tamil girl. The cast also includes veterans like Jagapathi Babu, Nagabharana, Kishore Kumar, Sardar Sathya, and Jagappa in pivotal roles.
Produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir under Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez, the film is co-produced by Atlanta Nagendra. Elumale marks the directorial debut of Punit Rangaswamy, who brings years of experience as a lyricist and associate director to the project. Inspired by true incidents, the story draws from the culturally rich and emotionally layered border regions of Chamarajanagar, Salem, and Erode, with extensive shooting carried out in these locations.
Now in its final stages, Elumale has completed post-production and is currently heading toward censor certification. The makers are eyeing a September release, with dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.