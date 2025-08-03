Elumale eyes September release window

Ahead of the release of Elumale, the makers released the first single, titled 'Yaavaga', and it’s already striking a deep emotional chord with listeners. Soaked in longing and delicately crafted, this haunting melody captures the ache of long-distance love, brought alive by the soulful vocals of Sid Sriram and the evocative composition of D Imman.



Known for their magical synergy, Sid and Imman once again deliver a track that lingers in the heart long after it ends. Sid’s voice glides through every note with heartfelt intensity, while Imman’s signature melodic layers elevate the song into timeless territory. Released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, the song’s multilingual appeal adds to its emotional universality.