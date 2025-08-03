Is Nishvika Naidu joining Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller, K47?



Now, it is speculated that Nishvika Naidu, known for her performances in Gentleman and Guru Shishyaru, is in talks to star in K47. Nishvika, who was last seen in Karataka Damanaka alongside Prabhudeva and Shivarajkumar, is known to be selective about her roles. If the speculation turns out to be true, it would mark her first onscreen collaboration with multilingual superstar Kichcha Sudeep and potentially be a big break in her career.