Is Nishvika Naidu joining Kichcha Sudeep’s action thriller, K47?

The buzz around Kichcha Sudeep’s 47th film, tentatively titled K47, is growing louder by the day. With Sudeep determined to bring out the film in 2025, the high-octane action thriller is being shot in Chennai. The film went on floors on July 9, and a long schedule is being canned. Directed by Max filmmaker Vijay Kartikeyan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, K47 is already generating curiosity, even with much of its casting details kept under wraps.
Now, it is speculated that Nishvika Naidu, known for her performances in Gentleman and Guru Shishyaru, is in talks to star in K47. Nishvika, who was last seen in Karataka Damanaka alongside Prabhudeva and Shivarajkumar, is known to be selective about her roles. If the speculation turns out to be true, it would mark her first onscreen collaboration with multilingual superstar Kichcha Sudeep and potentially be a big break in her career.
While K47 reportedly doesn’t feature a conventional heroine character, it is said to include strong female roles. With Deepshikha and Naveen Chandra already part of the film, Nishvika could be the latest to join the ensemble. Details of her role, along with other key characters, are being closely guarded, but it is expected to align with the film’s intense, gritty narrative.
The film retains the core technical team from Max, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and Shekar Chandru handling cinematography. The crew is reportedly working to create a sleek, action-packed cinematic experience that brings together a diverse cast.