Jayant Kaikini: Songs about heartbreak often leave a lasting impact

The final song from the music album Matte Modhalindha, titled 'Nee Hoda Mele (Nenapina Banna Hasiru),' has made its gentle debut on the Panchrangi YouTube channel. With lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat, music by V Harikrishna, and vocals by Vasuki Vaibhav, the track completes the album’s journey through shades of romance—this one tinged in green, the colour of fading memories.