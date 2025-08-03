Jayant Kaikini: Songs about heartbreak often leave a lasting impact
The final song from the music album Matte Modhalindha, titled 'Nee Hoda Mele (Nenapina Banna Hasiru),' has made its gentle debut on the Panchrangi YouTube channel. With lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat, music by V Harikrishna, and vocals by Vasuki Vaibhav, the track completes the album’s journey through shades of romance—this one tinged in green, the colour of fading memories.
Unveiled by master wordsmith Jayant Kaikini, the track stars Sanjan Kaje and Anjali Gowda, capturing a moment of quiet heartbreak. Sanjan, who hails from the well-known Ayurvedic family of Dr Giridhar Kaje, appears in a tale that explores the pause that follows parting.
Matte Modhalindha’s music album stands apart with its concept—four romantic songs, each tied to a colour: white, blue, red, and green. While Yogaraj Bhat has penned all the tracks, each composition features a different music director and singer, lending the album variety and emotional texture.
At the recent song launch, Jayant Kaikini noted how songs soaked in separation often strike a deeper chord. He remarked that Yogaraj Bhat’s lyrical style carries a natural ease in capturing such emotional moments. He also complimented Harikrishna’s soothing arrangement and Vasuki’s expressive singing, saying the song fits beautifully into the heartbreak palette while maintaining its own charm.
Vasuki Vaibhav, known for his unique vocal style, shared his joy in lending his voice to Bhat’s writing, calling the composition “melodic, soft, and layered with feeling.” Sanjan Kaje said he felt privileged to feature in a project shaped by names he has long admired, calling it a personal milestone.
The album has been produced by Renuka Yogaraj Bhat, Srinidhi Darbe, and Shilpa Prasanna, with creatives like Gadda Viji and Shivaanand backing the project.