Om Shivam gets release date

The songs of Om Shivam, directed by Alvin, have officially dropped on Krish Music’s YouTube channel. The film features four tracks composed by Vijay Yardley. Among them, a spiritual number dedicated to Lord Shiva, is written entirely in Sanskrit. The remaining three songs are penned by well-known lyricists—Kaviraj, Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad, and Ghouse Peer.
Om Shivam is produced by KN Krishna under the Deepa Movies banner, with his son Bhargav Krishna making his debut as the lead. Alvin, who has performed in over 600 street plays, marks this directorial debut.
Speaking about the film, Alvin shared, “The film is a mix of love and action, built on how today’s youth fight to protect their love. The story travels across Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mandya, and Madikeri. We’re releasing it in Kannada first on September 5 through Vijay Cinemas, followed by Tamil and Telugu versions.”
Producer KN Krishna added, “Making a film was a dream I held for over two decades. I couldn’t do it then, but now I’ve fulfilled it through my son. I’ve also played a small role in the film.”
Lead actor Bhargav Krishna expressed his excitement, saying, “It’s my first film. I loved the script when I heard it. It’s got soulful songs, solid action, and a heartfelt love story. I trained with the director for nearly six months to prepare for the role of Shivu.”
The film has Veranika Shetty, playing the female lead.
Music composer Vijay Yardley, known for his work in Tamil and Kannada films, shared, “Initially, there was no plan for a Shivam song, but the producer encouraged it, and we created something special in Sanskrit.”
The film has cinematographer by Viresh NTA., along with actors Vardhan Thirthahalli and Ugram Ravi part of the cast.