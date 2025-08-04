Kannada

Just Married to hit theatres on this date

The makers released a soulful track, 'Thappu Maadodu Sahaja’, which was unveiled by Raj B Shetty
A poster for Just Married
A Sharadhaa
Kannada cinema’s upcoming relationship drama, Just Married, has locked in its theatrical release date for August 22, and the makers are already striking a chord with audiences. The team recently released the film’s first song, 'Thappu Maadodu Sahaja', a stirring and relatable number that captures the everyday chaos and quiet conflicts of modern relationships.

Composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his evocative soundtracks, with lyrics by Dhananjay Ranjan and vocals by Ananya Bhat, the track blends contemporary emotion with a raw lyrical honesty, reflecting the film’s slice-of-life approach.

Bobby CR: Just Married will confront the realities of marriage

Actor-director Raj B Shetty unveiled the song at a special event, lending his support to the team and praising the film’s sensitive portrayal of love, identity, and marital transitions. His presence brought a touch of gravitas to the launch.

Directed by CR Bobby, the film is backed by ABBYS Studios and co-produced by Ajaneesh Loknath and Bobby. VK Films is handling the distribution.

Shine Shetty to play an advertisement director in Bobby CR’s Just Married

The film aims to reflect today’s evolving definitions of marriage, individuality, and companionship through a nuanced narrative.

Just Married stars Shine Shetty and Ankita Amar in the lead, with a strong ensemble cast that includes Anup Bhandari, Sakshi Agarwal, Shruti Hariharan, Devaraj, Achyut Kumar, Shruti Krishnan, and Shreeman.

Just Married

