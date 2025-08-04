Rachita Ram’s fleeting glimpse in Coolie trailer confirms her Tamil debut

We were the first to report that Rachita Ram was part of Coolie—and now, the buzz turns official with the release of the film’s much-anticipated trailer. Though her appearance is brief, just a blink-and-miss moment, it was enough to confirm the speculation.
Coolie marks Rachita’s Tamil debut, and not just in any project, but a mega pan-Indian venture headlined by Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film brings together a star-studded lineup featuring Kannada star Upendra, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, and Shruti Haasan.
Having completed 12 years in Kannada cinema, Rachita previously ventured into Telugu with Super Machi (2022), opposite Kalyaan Dev. Though the film didn’t make an impact at the box office, she earned praise for her screen presence and ease in navigating a new language. Coolie, however, is an entirely different beast, reportedly mounted on a ₹400-crore budget, it’s by far her biggest cinematic outing to date.
Interestingly, rumours had hinted that Rachita would be playing a role with negative shades in Coolie. However, the trailer reveals nothing about her character, and her name doesn’t even feature in the main credits. She was also absent from the film’s promotions, adding further mystery to her role. It looks like more about her character will only be revealed when the film hits screens on August 14.
Coolie, produced by Sun Pictures, features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.
Back on the Kannada front, Rachita is currently shooting for Ayogya 2, reuniting with Sathish Ninasam under Mahesh Kumar’s direction. She also stars in Landlord, alongside Vijay Kumar, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, which is currently on floors.