Ravi Basrur revisits Kataka with English track, confirms sequel is in the works

Composer and director Ravi Basrur has revisited his 2017 directorial debut Kataka, a horror drama rooted in real events from coastal Karnataka. The film, which marked Ravi Basrur’s entry into direction, explored regional beliefs surrounding black magic. The story centered on a father, his young daughter, and an animated crab that played a crucial role in the eerie narrative.
Nearly nine years since its release, Ravi Basrur has dropped an English version of Kataka’s title track under his home banner, Ravi Basrur Entertainment. The film is also set to be dubbed into English and released soon on his official YouTube channel.
Plans are underway to dub it in other regional languages, with some updates to the original version.
Amid this revival, the filmmaker is preparing to bring Kataka 2 to the screen. The story and pre-production work are already in place, with filming expected to begin in September.
According to sources close to the team, there has been steady demand from fans for a sequel. Following the release of his recent film Chandrahasa, Ravi Basrur has shifted focus toward delivering this much-anticipated follow-up.
Kataka 2 will be produced by Ravi Basrur Entertainment in association with Omkar Movies. The film will feature a fresh cast, with Ravi Basrur once again taking the director’s seat and scoring the music.
Cinematographer Sachin Basrur will also return to collaborate on the project. Like its predecessor, the sequel is expected to be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including English.
Ravi Basrur reportedly plans to release three films this year—Kataka 2 and two additional projects, one of which will be a comedy.
On the music front, the composer remains busy with several big projects. He is currently working on three Telugu films, including a high-profile collaboration with director Prashanth Neel and actor NTR. He is scoring for one Malayalam and one Tamil film, and is in discussions for a Hindi project.