Su From So breaks the star-ticket mould, crosses ₹36 crore gross and 1 million ticket sales on BMS

But the success isn’t just in numbers. The film’s show count is a testament to the power of word-of-mouth. From just over 100 shows on Day 1 in Bengaluru, the number has now soared to a staggering 550 shows—a feat usually seen with superstar-driven films. In Mangaluru, the film plays in over 70 shows daily; Mysuru logs over 55; and cities like Hubballi, Shivamogga, Manipal, and even Mumbai are hosting over 25 shows each.