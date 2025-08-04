Su From So breaks the star-ticket mould, crosses ₹36 crore gross and 1 million ticket sales on BMS

We’ve seen massy entertainers sweep up opening weekend numbers, but few films without big star billing manage to turn into bonafide box office juggernauts. Su From So, directed by JP Thuminad and produced by Raj B Shetty under his Light Buddha Films banner, is rewriting the rulebook—one ticket at a time.
On its 10th day, the film didn’t just continue its magical run—it cemented itself as a content-driven blockbuster, crossing over ₹36 crore in worldwide gross collections and logging more than 1 million ticket sales on BookMyShow alone. For a Kannada film powered by story, humour, and a tight-knit cast, this is a landmark moment.
Featuring Raj B Shetty himself as Guruji, and JP Thuminad, who has also directed the film, Su From So stars Shaneel Goutham, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaji, Sandhya Arakere, and Mime Prasad, with music composed by Sumedh K. This laughter riot with a universal soul is striking a deep chord with audiences. What began as a niche release in Karnataka has now turned into a full-blown celebration.
As it enters its second week, Su From So clocked its highest single-day collection of ₹5.20 crore gross on Saturday, followed by another packed Sunday. Across Karnataka, housefull boards are back, theatres are buzzing, and laughter echoes across the screens.
But the success isn’t just in numbers. The film’s show count is a testament to the power of word-of-mouth. From just over 100 shows on Day 1 in Bengaluru, the number has now soared to a staggering 550 shows—a feat usually seen with superstar-driven films. In Mangaluru, the film plays in over 70 shows daily; Mysuru logs over 55; and cities like Hubballi, Shivamogga, Manipal, and even Mumbai are hosting over 25 shows each.
August 1 marked the film’s release in Malayalam and overseas markets, giving the Kannada hit a fresh set of wings. And there’s more to come—the Telugu dubbed version is set to hit screens on August 8, backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, a Tamil remake is also in the pipeline, with an official announcement expected soon.