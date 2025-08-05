Suchendra Prasad: I needed to honour the divine essence of the lotus through my directorial Padmagandhi

Veteran Kannada actor K Suchendra Prasad, known for his intense performances and theatrical grounding, has taken a bold step as writer-director with Padmagandhi — a multilingual spiritual drama that had its Kannada, Sanskrit, and Hindi trailers and music launched recently.
Addressing at the launch event, Suchendra Prasad said, “I didn’t want to merely film a story — I wanted to trace the fragrance of the divine. The lotus flower, sacred and symbolic, demanded a film that breathes its essence. Every frame of Padmagandhi is built from that sense of reverence.”
The film, produced by SR Leela, a former MLC and Sanskrit scholar, blends spiritual philosophy with narrative storytelling. “Our intent was not just to make a film, but to invoke rasa — an emotional and philosophical experience,” said Leela, who also announced the project as a tribute to the symbolic depth of padma gandha, or the divine fragrance of the lotus.
The Sanskrit trailer was launched by Kote Ramachandra Bhat, and performances of the film’s original songs by Shankar Shanbhogue and others set the tone for a unique cinematic journey rooted in classical culture.
Spiritual head Sri Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math graced the occasion, calling the film “a courageous act” at a time when Kannada cinema rarely takes the less-commercial path.
“Sanskrit has global resonance. When a film like Padmagandhi dares to embrace it, it elevates the conversation — not just artistically, but culturally,” the Swamiji remarked.
The cast features K Mahapadma, Paripoorna Chandrashekhar, and renowned literary and academic personalities like Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh, Dr Gauri Subrahmanya, Dr Prema, and Acharya Mrutyunjaya Shastri, among others — bringing rare intellectual gravitas to a commercial film setup.
Dr Deepak Paramashivan composed the music, with cinematography by Manuyaplar, Nagaraj Advani, and Giridhar Diwan, and editing by N Nagesh Narayanappa.
Reflecting on the journey, Suchendra Prasad added, “In an age of spectacle, we chose substance. Padmagandhi may be quiet, but it carries the weight of questions we often leave unasked.”
Producer Leela echoed that sentiment, stating that Padmagandhi will serve as a bridge between classical aesthetics and modern screenwriting. “We’ve tried to stay true to the symbolic depth of the story — if the audience connects with even a part of that, our efforts will be worthwhile,” she said.
Padmagandhi is expected to release later this year.