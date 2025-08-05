Ganesh begins shoot for Srinivas Raju’s next; Devika Bhat lands a dream debut

Golden Star Ganesh is juggling multiple film projects, and he has quietly kickstarted his next, which reunites him with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi director Srinivas Raju. This untitled project officially went on floors with a small muhurath ceremony on August 3, and is currently being shot in and around Mysuru.
Backed by KVC Productions, produced by Samruddhi Manjunath, and presented by Viraat Sai Creations, the film sees Ganesh in a role unlike any he has played before. Known for his signature romantic charm, this time he’s stepping into the shoes of an intellectual deeply connected to music, farming, and nature. The film is described as a romantic family drama with emotional storytelling set against scenic backdrops.
Devika Bhat lands a dream role opposite Ganesh
The film features two female leads, with Devika Bhat already on board. An MBA graduate-turned-aspiring actor, Devika makes her silver screen debut opposite Ganesh. Word has it that she has landed a performance-oriented part that places her squarely at the heart of the narrative. The hunt is still on for the second female lead, and the makers remain tight-lipped about other casting details.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Venkat Prasad, while Hi Nanna and Hridayam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the music. Vijay Eshwar and Kraanthi Kumar are penning the dialogues for the film.
The makers have planned a 120-day shoot schedule, with the first 50-day stretch already underway in and around Mysuru. The production team is also exploring picturesque locations in Kerala, North India, Bhutan, and Paris.
Meanwhile, Ganesh continues to juggle with other commitments, including Yours Sincerely Ram, directed by Vikyath, Pinaka with Dhananjay, and an upcoming collaboration with lyricist-turned-director Arasu Anthare.