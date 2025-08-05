Kamal Sridevi locks release date

Kamal Sridevi, a film that has created buzz with its title, has officially locked September 19 as its theatrical release date. Starring Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, and Kishore, the film’s recently released teaser sets the tone for an emotional, socially driven narrative layered with mystery and conflict.
Directed by VA Sunil Kumar, the film also features Ramesh Indira, Mithra, and Umesh. It is produced by BK Dhanalakshmi under Swarnambika Pictures, with Rajavardhan co-producing and leading the project’s creative vision. Keerthan has composed the music, and Nagesh V Acharya is the cinematographer.
Kishore, who plays a cop, talks in detail about the film's subject. “I’m glad to be part of Kamal Sridevi because he doesn't shy away from uncomfortable truths. We’ve grown numb to news about rape and murder. But what if it happens in our backyard, to someone we know or love? This film confronts that numbness.”
Referring to the real-life Sowjanya case in Dharmasthala, Kishore added, “There’s still no justice. No closure. Through this film, we’re not just acting, we’re raising a voice. Silence helps no one.”
He also praised the film’s music. “I’ve worked with composer Keerthan for over 11 years. His work in this film is powerful. I believe this will earn him the recognition he truly deserves.”
Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, who plays the lead, shared. “The project started with a simple, powerful idea. It grew gradually, and Rajavardhan brought the right elements together. Director Sunil’s clarity and the team’s dedication made every step in the process worthwhile.”
Creative producer Rajavardhan traced the origin of the film. “It all started with a line I heard in an auto, and that thought eventually became Kamal Sridevi. Six months ago, the industry was struggling. Instead of asking ‘why,’ we asked, ‘what can we do?’ This film is our answer.”
Sangeetha Bhat, who plays a pivotal role, added, “The director did initially have some hesitation about whether I could pull off a character like Sridevi. But he was satisfied, and Rajavardan believed in me. Director Suni and the entire team gave me space to deliver. We have strong performers, and I hope the film connects with audiences.”