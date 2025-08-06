Aradhanaa: Being part of Upendra's Next Level was worth the wait

Aradhanaa says the decision to wait over a year before signing her next project was both deliberate and worth it. “These one and a half years haven’t been easy. It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” says the actor, adding, “But I always believed in waiting for the right script. After Kaatera, the expectations were built, and I didn’t want to take a step unless it felt right. I had a few offers, but either the combination or the script didn’t feel convincing. When Next Level came along, I knew it was the one.”