Aradhanaa: Being part of Upendra's Next Level was worth the wait

Aradhanaa, who made a strong debut opposite Darshan in Tharun Kishore Sudhir's Kaatera (2023), feels her 'next best' is on the way. More than a year after the release of her first film, the actor, who chose to wait rather than rush, has been finalised as the female lead in Next Level, a pan-Indian film where she stars opposite Real Star Upendra.
Directed by Aravind Kaushik and backed by Tarun Shivappa under Tarun Studios, the film is currently in pre-production and is set to go on floors soon.
Aradhanaa says the decision to wait over a year before signing her next project was both deliberate and worth it. “These one and a half years haven’t been easy. It was a rollercoaster of emotions,” says the actor, adding, “But I always believed in waiting for the right script. After Kaatera, the expectations were built, and I didn’t want to take a step unless it felt right. I had a few offers, but either the combination or the script didn’t feel convincing. When Next Level came along, I knew it was the one.”
Aradhanaa, daughter of veteran actor Malashree, will be seen in a role that is a complete departure from her debut. She plays the daughter of a Chief Minister, and is expected to be a glamorous, ultra-modern character, very different from the village girl role in Kaatera.
“The styling, the tone, and the emotional graph of the character are something I’m really looking forward to exploring.”
Talking about working with Upendra, an excited Aradhanaa says, “I was too excited when I got the call. For anyone who has grown up watching Kannada cinema, Upendra is synonymous with bold storytelling and groundbreaking films. He is world-renowned. I admire him not just as an actor, but also as a director. I told my mom that I feel like I’m going to a proper university, and Upendra sir is the professor. There’s so much to learn.”
According to the makers, Next Level is designed to be a high-concept entertainer. Director Aravind Kaushik, known for his unique narrative style, has written the film keeping Upendra’s signature flair in mind.
“This film has ‘Upendra’ written all over it,” says Aradhanaa. “It carries his kind of storytelling; edgy, layered, and unpredictable. Being a part of a film that he’s genuinely excited about is a big deal for me.”
Even Aradhanaa’s mother, Malashree, was deeply impressed after hearing the story. “The excitement my mother had after the narration was something else,” she recalls. “She was completely involved, and she said, ‘This is the one.’ She could see the passion and clarity in Aravind Kaushik’s vision. She’s happy that I’m in safe hands.”
With Aradhanaa now on board, Next Level is gearing towards a pan-Indian audience, and will be a film with an intense, philosophical, and edgy narrative, rooted in Upendra’s signature style but reimagined with a fresh visual language that resonates with today’s generation. “Every step counts, and this one feels like the next right move."