BSP Varma to direct action-revenge saga for Vinay Rajkumar

Director BSP Varma, who last helmed the musical drama Murphy, is set to shift gears with his next, an action-revenge saga starring Vinay Rajkumar. The filmmaker performed a script pooja on Monday, officially setting the wheels in motion for the project produced by Vijay Tata under the Amrita Cine Crafts Pvt Ltd banner.
Speaking exclusively about the film, BSP Varma shares, “One thing I never do is stick to a template. This film is going to be raw, emotional, and driven by a deep sense of vengeance.”
The director says he’s been closely observing Vinay’s journey over the past few months and believes it’s time to tap into a side of the actor that hasn’t been seen before.
Meanwhile, Vinay, who is waiting for the release of Andondu Ethu Kaala, has already wrapped up shooting for Gramayana and is currently filming City Lights with director Vijay Kumar.
“The reason I chose him is simple; Vinay’s on-screen presence has mostly leaned toward subtle characters. But he has the passion to deliver something more intense. This role will bring out a new dimension in him,” says Varma. “He’s someone who observes deeply. That’s the mark of a committed actor. He’s hungry to explore diverse characters, and I’m confident this film will unlock his full potential.”
The project is currently in its final scripting stages. Pre-production is underway, with a recce planned for mid-August. “We are finalising locations soon, and aim to go on floors by the end of the year,” the director confirms.