Pradeep K Sastry brings Shivarajkumar’s cancer journey to the screen in Survivor

When asked how he went about conceiving this project, Pradeep reveals, “Shivanna and I were supposed to collaborate for another project last year, a sports drama, but around the same time, in September, he learned of his cancer diagnosis. The entire course of our plans changed, and now, I feel it is an honour to direct him in Survivor, and we will reunite for that sports drama.” Jotting down the timeline of Survivor, the filmmaker says, “We’re planning to shoot the film in a 25-30-day schedule between his other film commitments.”