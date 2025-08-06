Pradeep K Sastry brings Shivarajkumar’s cancer journey to the screen in Survivor

Shivarajkumar, the Hattrick Hero, the Century Star, and a name etched into Kannada cinema with over 130 films, is now stepping into his most personal and vulnerable role yet — himself. In Survivor, a first-of-its-kind docu-drama, the legendary actor revisits his real-life battle with cancer, offering audiences an unfiltered, emotional look at his journey from diagnosis to successful recovery. Directed by Pradeep K Sastry, who previously helmed Made in Bengaluru, produced by Shivarajkumar’s wife Geetha under the Geetha Pictures banner, Survivor blends documentary realism with the cinematic flair Shivarajkumar is known for, including action, songs, and drama, all within a 90-minute runtime.
Pradeep, who has begun shooting, says Survivor will be a “Superstar’s documentary,” and will be a reflection of a life that battled through fear, uncertainty, and pain, and came out stronger. Far from being a straightforward documentary, Survivor is designed as a docu-drama with live-action sequences, interviews, dramatised segments, and glimpses into the deeply emotional moments of his life, from confronting mortality to seeking strength in family and faith.
When asked how he went about conceiving this project, Pradeep reveals, “Shivanna and I were supposed to collaborate for another project last year, a sports drama, but around the same time, in September, he learned of his cancer diagnosis. The entire course of our plans changed, and now, I feel it is an honour to direct him in Survivor, and we will reunite for that sports drama.” Jotting down the timeline of Survivor, the filmmaker says, “We’re planning to shoot the film in a 25-30-day schedule between his other film commitments.”
“Not many know about his previous health scares — a brain issue, heart attack, and now cancer. He has faced death three times,” Pradeep reveals. “But this story will primarily focus on his victorious journey over cancer. His transformation from Nagaraju to Shivarajkumar is symbolic. For the masses, he’s always been a superhero. But Survivor showcases the human, the vulnerable, and the brave.”
The director also met the doctors who treated him in Miami, and the documentary features a special appearance of his son-in-law, Dr. Dilip, who treated him here. The film will also feature Geetha Shivarajkumar, his constant pillar of support, and well-known actors from across industries who speak about Shivanna’s strength during this period.
“He even filmed a fight sequence for 45 while going through cancer treatment,” which will also be part of the documentary.
“With someone of his stature opening up about something so personal, it’s bound to create awareness and offer hope,” says Pradeep. “We can’t offer preventive healthcare, but as filmmakers, we can amplify voices that matter. Shivanna’s story deserves to be heard.”
Survivor is being positioned for an international release, and the makers are working around it. “We plan to release it soon after Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film 45,” says the director. The technical crew behind Made in Bengaluru is handling the visuals and music, with Ashwin P Kumar composing, Bajarang Konatham on cinematography, and Kiran GS as editor. Pradeep concludes, “Survivor goes beyond storytelling; it embodies the strength behind Shivanna’s stardom.”