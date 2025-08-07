Raj B Shetty reinvents yet again in Karavali, the arrival of Maveera

Fresh off his riveting turn as Karunakar Guruji in the latest blockbuster Su from So, Raj B Shetty is back, and this time, in a raw, visceral avatar. The actor-filmmaker, who also produced Su from So, joins forces with director Gurudatha Ganiga for Karavali, a film set against the coastal canvas of Karnataka.
Headlined by Prajwal Devaraj, Karavali casts Raj B Shetty in a pivotal role named Maveera. His entry into the project has significantly amplified the buzz, especially after the release of the poster that introduced his character in a striking fashion— flanked by two buffaloes, whip in hand, eyes fierce with intent.
Director Gurudatha Ganiga describes the character of Maveera as a soul born from the soil. “When we started writing the film, we had no idea who would play Maveera. After releasing the first teaser, the response was overwhelming, especially from the people of South Canara, who understand the essence of Kambala and the spirit behind this ten-second sport.”
Gurudatha Ganiga admits the casting process wasn’t easy. “We tried several actors. They liked the character, but something didn’t click. Since the film is rooted in coastal rituals, we wanted someone who truly understood the cultural weight of the role.”
That’s when Raj B Shetty entered the conversation. “I met Raj and narrated the story. But he was caught up with several commitments, including Su from So. I didn’t give up. After five meetings, he said, ‘If you don’t mind, can I watch some portions you’ve shot?’ I agreed, and once he saw the footage, he said yes.”
What followed was complete immersion. Raj didn’t just play Maveera — he lived him. “He spent 15 days learning the process, interacting with buffaloes, and understanding the world of Kambala. He studied posture, language, and the rhythm. It wasn’t about acting, it was about becoming the character,” says Gurudatha Ganiga.
The film’s poster, tagged “Arrival of Maveera,” captures this transformation. With a flame torch in hand and a mud-streaked aura, Raj’s look has stirred curiosity. “Is he a Kambala racer? Or a symbolic guardian of tradition?” fans are curious.
Gurudatha Ganiga notes, “Raj brings not just performance but vision. As a filmmaker himself, he sees cinema in every frame, which makes his presence even more valuable.”
Shot extensively in coastal Karnataka, Karavali explores themes of survival, loyalty, and the primal conflict between man and beast. “The tagline ‘Animal vs Human’ isn’t just dramatic, it reflects the emotional and cultural stakes of the film,” adds the director.
Apart from Prajwal Devaraj and Raj B Shetty, the film features Mitra in a crucial role, along with Ramesh Indira in an intense character. Sampada plays the female lead. The project is backed by VK Film Association and Ganiga Films, with music by Sachin Basrur and visuals captured by Abhimanyu Sadanandan.
With patchwork and dubbing in the final stages, Karavali is expected to release later this year.