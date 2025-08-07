KRG Studios and Zee5 back Kannada web series Shodha, starring Pawan Kumar in the lead

KRG Studios, lead by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Gowda, is expanding its storytelling canvas with Shodha, a Kannada suspense thriller web series that will stream exclusively on Zee5 from August 22. The series marks KRG’s foray into the web space after a successful run in film production and distribution.
Directed by Orchestra Mysuru filmmaker Sunil Mysuru and produced under the KRG Studios banner, Shodha features acclaimed director-turned-actor Pawan Kumar in the lead. Known for cult hits like Lucia, Manasaare, and Lifeu Ishtene, Pawan not only headlines the series but also serves as a script doctor, enhancing its psychological depth.
“Shodha is a thriller, designed as a series of mini-episodes,” says Karthik Gowda. “Kannada audiences have long awaited quality web content. With Ayyana Mane doing well on Zee5, we wanted to continue that momentum. Zee has lined up 8 to 10 Kannada web originals — and Shodha is among the first to drop.”
The series is penned by Suhas Navarathna, who has been part of Suman Kumar's writing team for The Family Man Season 2 and is currently working on The Family Man Season 3. Karthik adds, “Suhas brought in tight writing and a modern pace. Pawan’s involvement elevated the material further. The story, the setting, and its emotional beats all align well with today’s digital audiences.”
Pawan Kumar admits he didn’t expect to debut as an actor in a web series, especially in Kannada. “I always thought I’d direct one first,” he says. “But when Sunil narrated the one-liner in March, it instantly connected. It had depth, and a thriller set-up I enjoy. Also, when people say Kannada lacks a strong web presence, I wanted to be part of that shift.”
He continues, “Cinema has limitations in how much we can explore character. With web series, we can go deeper. Shodha gave me space as an actor, and being part of a collaborative team where I could contribute to the script was creatively satisfying.”
Shodha also brings strong technical credits. Music is composed by Arjun Ramu (Huliraaya, Bachelor Party), and cinematography is handled by Rahul Roy (Tagaru Palya, Daredevil Mustafa).
Zee5, which has been gradually building a Kannada web series lineup, is now banking on Shodha to sustain its regional content momentum. “We’re seeing a clear shift in viewer interest. If we deliver consistently strong stories, the audience is ready,” says Karthik Gowda.