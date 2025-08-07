Shine Shetty gears up for a new film with Mithya director Sumanth Bhat

Shine Shetty, who rose to fame through his stint in television, has gradually made a steady transition to the big screen. From being a household name on the small screen to becoming a Bigg Boss Kannada (2020) winner, Shine Shetty has come a long way. The actor, who played a notable role in Kantara, among other films, is now eagerly waiting for the release of director Bobby CR's Just Married. Starring Shine in the lead, the film is set to hit theatres on August 22. This will be followed by Nidradevi Next Door, the directorial debut of Suraag Sagar, which will be released on September 12.
As he awaits these releases, Shine Shetty is also in talks with director Sumanth Bhat of Mithya fame for a new project. The duo had earlier collaborated on Ekam, and this upcoming venture marks their second film together. According to Shine, the project is still in its early stages but shows great promise.
“We’ve been in discussions for a while. The project is in its initial stage, and we’ve finalised the script,” he shares.
Speaking about his collaboration with Sumanth, Shine says, “I watched Mithya, and having already worked with him on Ekam, I liked his style of filmmaking. As actors, we often look to collaborate with certain directors, and after watching Mithya, I was keen to work with him again. Thankfully, the interest was mutual. We both wanted to team up again.”
While Mithya was a class act from Sumanth Bhat, the genre of their next film is still under wraps. “It’s too early to reveal the genre. But Sumanth is also trying to break away from the style of storytelling he is known for. We’ve been working on this for a long time, and once I finish my current commitments, we plan to take the next step,” he concludes.