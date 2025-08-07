Shine Shetty gears up for a new film with Mithya director Sumanth Bhat

Shine Shetty, who rose to fame through his stint in television, has gradually made a steady transition to the big screen. From being a household name on the small screen to becoming a Bigg Boss Kannada (2020) winner, Shine Shetty has come a long way. The actor, who played a notable role in Kantara, among other films, is now eagerly waiting for the release of director Bobby CR's Just Married. Starring Shine in the lead, the film is set to hit theatres on August 22. This will be followed by Nidradevi Next Door, the directorial debut of Suraag Sagar, which will be released on September 12.