Komal Kumar-Sonal Monterio's Rolex wraps up talkie portions

Rolex — a name that shot to fame with actor Suriya’s cameo in the Tamil hit Vikram — now becomes the title of Komal Kumar and Sonal Monteiro starrer, and directed by VC Srinivas of Bill Gates fame. While the connection ends at the name, this Rolex is shaping up to be a family entertainer with a strong dose of humour. The makers have completed the talkie portions and one song, with just two more songs left to shoot before heading into post-production.
Komal Kumar, known for effortlessly blending comedy with emotion in films like Govindaya Namaha, Kal Manja, and Chamkaisi Chindi Udaysi, returns in a new get-up in Rolex. This time, he steps into a role that leverages his strengths but also presents him in a slightly different light — a family man amid humorous chaos.
Sonal Monteiro, who has steadily built her presence with films like Panchatantra, Banaras, and Roberrt, which was last seen in, plays the female lead. Her role in Rolex continues her run of characters that offer a mix of charm and emotional depth.
The film is produced by Ambati Madhu Mohan Krishna under the banner of Madhu Film Circuits. Interestingly, the producer also plays a key role in the film. The cast also features popular faces like Achyuth Kumar, Naveen Padil, and Arun Balaraj.
With music by Jassie Gift, cinematography by Rakesh C Tilak, and editing by Aravind Raj, Rolex has four songs in total. Once the final two numbers are filmed, the project will head into the final phase as the team prepares to bring this clean entertainer to the big screen.