Komal Kumar-Sonal Monterio's Rolex wraps up talkie portions

Rolex — a name that shot to fame with actor Suriya’s cameo in the Tamil hit Vikram — now becomes the title of Komal Kumar and Sonal Monteiro starrer, and directed by VC Srinivas of Bill Gates fame. While the connection ends at the name, this Rolex is shaping up to be a family entertainer with a strong dose of humour. The makers have completed the talkie portions and one song, with just two more songs left to shoot before heading into post-production.