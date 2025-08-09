Raghu Shivamogga's The Task enters post-production

Raghu Shivamogga, the director of Churikatte, has completed shooting for his next, The Task. With this project, Raghu not only wields the megaphone but also steps in front of the camera, playing a key character.
The shooting, which began in December 2024, following its official launch in November, wrapped up on July 22 after a tight 46-day schedule across locations in Bangalore and Madikeri. According to Raghu, the team braved long hours and unpredictable terrain to bring his vision to life.
The Task features Jayasurya Azad, who previously starred in Bheema, and Sagar Ram of Pentagon fame in lead roles. The film also introduces child actor Baby Shri Lakshmi in a significant role. Adding diversity to the ensemble are seasoned performers including Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Manohar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Sangeetha Bhat, Harini Shrikanth, Tanisha Kuppanda, Sampath Maitreya, Aravind Kuplikar, Kiran Naik, PD Sathish, and Bharat GB.
Backing Raghu’s directorial vision is Pradeep Padmakumar handling the cinematography, while Jared and Judah compose the soundtrack. Arjun Raj handles the action sequences, and Prakash Karinja is in charge of editing.
Produced by E Ramanna and Vijay Kumar under the banner of Lokapujya Picture House, The Task is now in the post-production phase. The Task is gearing up for release.