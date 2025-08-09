Rukmini Vasanth dazzles as Kanakavathi in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1

We had previously reported that Rukmini Vasanth would be part of Kantara: Chapter 1, and the makers, Hombale Films, have now officially confirmed that she will play the role of Kanakavathi in Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated prequel. The first look of her character was revealed during the Varamahalakshmi festival.
Rukmini gained fame for her performance in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello films and was last seen in Bagheera. She also made her Tamil debut in Ace. In Kantara: Chapter 1, she stars alongside Rishab Shetty for the first time. Rishab, who lead the original film, is directing and acting in this project as well.
In the first look poster, Rukmini looks every bit like a queen. She wears a beautiful traditional outfit, including a silk saree with a green drape, a peach blouse, and an elaborate set of gold jewellery. Her regal look is enhanced by temple-style accessories such as a nose ring, armlet, and layered necklaces. The background features warm lighting with golden, temple-like interiors, oil lamps, and chandeliers. This design creates an atmosphere that emphasises the film’s cultural and historical setting.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release worldwide on October 2. The Kannada film will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. This prequel aims to explore the lore and history that laid the foundation for Kantara (2022), which was a major critical and commercial success.
The original Kantara became one of the most acclaimed Indian films, winning multiple National Awards, including the Best Actor prize for Rishab. It drew from the folklore and Daiva Kola traditions of coastal Karnataka, blending myth, nature, and human conflict in a captivating story, and starred Sapthami Gowda as the heroine, Leela. The film also received praise for its striking visuals by Aravind Kashyap, authentic cultural representation, and Ajaneesh Loknath’s energetic score.
Earlier, on Rishab's0 birthday, the team shared his intense first look from the film, followed by a wrap-up video that reflected the grand scale of the film. The recent reveal of Rukmini’s Kanakavathi has only increased interest in the story.
Producer Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films, known for delivering culturally rich and emotionally impactful stories to a global audience, aim to present Kantara: Chapter 1 as more than a mere prequel. It is intended as a deeper exploration of tradition, power, and faith.