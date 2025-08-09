Dinesh steps into multiple roles for action-drama Suri Anna

Speaking on the sidelines of the teaser launch, Dinesh expressed gratitude to those who have inspired him, including his parents and his brother Vijay, who serves as the film’s co-producer. “Like Om, which became a huge success despite being based on rowdyism, Suri Anna too explores that world. It will feature real-life gangsters and underworld figures,” he said. “But our goal is to drive home a clear message; no one should choose such a life. Family should always come first. This film is especially aimed at the youth.”