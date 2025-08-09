Dinesh steps into multiple roles for action-drama Suri Anna

Dinesh, who became a familiar face among Kannada cinema audiences as Suri Anna in Vijay Kumar’s Salaga, is now bringing that persona to the forefront in a new film. And this time, he’s wearing more than just the lead actor’s hat. In Suri Anna, Dinesh is not only the protagonist but also the writer, director, and producer.
Speaking on the sidelines of the teaser launch, Dinesh expressed gratitude to those who have inspired him, including his parents and his brother Vijay, who serves as the film’s co-producer. “Like Om, which became a huge success despite being based on rowdyism, Suri Anna too explores that world. It will feature real-life gangsters and underworld figures,” he said. “But our goal is to drive home a clear message; no one should choose such a life. Family should always come first. This film is especially aimed at the youth.”
The film co-stars Sambhramashree as the female lead, alongside Ravi Kale, Harish Roy, Cockroach Sudhi, Prakash Thuminad, SK Umesh, international bodybuilder Prasad, Yashaswini Gowda, Baby Marisha, and others. MB Alikatti handles the cinematography of the film, KM Indra has composed five songs, and Sridhar Kashyap has provided the background score.