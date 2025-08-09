Suraj, Sharanya Shetty to lead multilingual romantic thriller

The muhurat has set the stage for an upcoming romantic thriller, headlined by Suraj, known for Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole, Silicon City, and most recently, Ninna Sanihakke. After a brief gap, Suraj is returning to the big screen and is paired opposite Sharanya Shetty, who has done roles in films like Spooky College, and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.