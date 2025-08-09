Suraj, Sharanya Shetty to lead multilingual romantic thriller

The muhurat has set the stage for an upcoming romantic thriller, headlined by Suraj, known for Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole, Silicon City, and most recently, Ninna Sanihakke. After a brief gap, Suraj is returning to the big screen and is paired opposite Sharanya Shetty, who has done roles in films like Spooky College, and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi.
While the makers have yet to officially announce the director, industry buzz suggests that Gururaj Kulkarni, known for helming The Judgement starring V Ravichandran, will be calling the shots. If confirmed, the collaboration would mark Gururaj Kulkarni’s foray into large-scale, multilingual films.
The makers are reportedly planning to rope in several big names from different film industries, aiming to elevate the project beyond regional boundaries. The film is set to be shot extensively in Goa and Bengaluru, with additional locations under consideration.
The project will not be presented just in multiple Indian languages, but in an ambitious move, will also hit the international markets with Spanish and French versions.
According to insiders, the shoot is expected to commence soon, with both leads set to undergo workshops. The makers are keeping plot details under wraps, with more information expected to be revealed closer to the time the film goes on floors.