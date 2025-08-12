Abhimanyu’s debut Hacche set for August release

Hacche, billed as a suspense thriller, is all set to hit the theatres on August 22. The official announcement was made alongside the release of its trailer. Produced under the Ashwa Films banner, the film is written and directed by Yashodhara. The trailer, which carries the tagline, 'The power of history', hints at a plot that blends mystery, drama, and historical elements. The film marks the debut of Abhimanyu in the lead role, with Adya Priya starring opposite him. It also features an ensemble cast that includes Anu Prabhakar, Gururaj Hoskote, Dushyant, Shrimant Suresh, and Chandru Bande.