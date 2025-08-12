Austin Na Mahanmouna gears up for September release

Austin Na Mahanmouna is all set to hit the screens on September 5. Backed by a team of fresh faces, the film is set on a coastal backdrop, in the 90s. The teaser and songs were unveiled recently. Director Vinay Kumar Vaidyanathan, who also plays the lead in the film, speaks with a mix of pride and nostalgia in an exclusive conversation. He says, “After finishing my Electrical Engineering degree, my passion for cinema pulled me into the industry. I worked as an assistant director on several projects, including one with Puneeth Rajkumar. Then came short films, more technical learning, and now, after 13 years, my dream is alive on the big screen. In Austin Na Mahanmouna, I’m not just acting. I’ve directed and produced it as well. The title fits the story perfectly. There are no caste or religion angles here; it’s pure emotion, romance, and thrill. The character Austin, whom I play, has two shades. Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around a Christian coastal family. We shot for 23 days in Mysuru, Honnavar, and Chikkamagaluru.