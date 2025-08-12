Austin Na Mahanmouna gears up for September release

Austin Na Mahanmouna is all set to hit the screens on September 5. Backed by a team of fresh faces, the film is set on a coastal backdrop, in the 90s. The teaser and songs were unveiled recently. Director Vinay Kumar Vaidyanathan, who also plays the lead in the film, speaks with a mix of pride and nostalgia in an exclusive conversation. He says, “After finishing my Electrical Engineering degree, my passion for cinema pulled me into the industry. I worked as an assistant director on several projects, including one with Puneeth Rajkumar. Then came short films, more technical learning, and now, after 13 years, my dream is alive on the big screen. In Austin Na Mahanmouna, I’m not just acting. I’ve directed and produced it as well. The title fits the story perfectly. There are no caste or religion angles here; it’s pure emotion, romance, and thrill. The character Austin, whom I play, has two shades. Set in the 1990s, the film revolves around a Christian coastal family. We shot for 23 days in Mysuru, Honnavar, and Chikkamagaluru.
The female lead, Risha Gowda, a Mysuru girl with theatre roots, was all smiles about her role. “This is my third film, and unlike the usual glamorous portrayals, I got to play a warm, homely character. I agreed the moment I read the content. Prakruthi Prasad, making her big screen debut after TV serials, added, “I play a doctor, a role that’s quite different from what I’ve done before. The songs are lovely, and the director has put in so much effort. We’d love your support.” Composer Vishi, who is all set to make his debut with the film, says, “We’ve got six songs, one even in Latin. The re-recording has turned out really well. I hope the audience connects with our sound.” The cast of the film also includes Balarajawadi, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Jagappa, and Swathi. Rajkanth handles cinematography, while Srinivas and Shashidhar take care of the editing. Produced under the AVV Productions banner, the songs of Austin’s Mahanmouna are currently streaming on MRT Music.