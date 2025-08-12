KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda steps into production

Known for his striking frames in KGF and Salaar, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda is now ready to explore a new chapter, turning producer for a Kannada project with award-winning director Sagar Puranik.
From photography to shaping some of Kannada cinema’s most iconic visuals, DOP Bhuvan Gowda’s journey has been nothing short of cinematic. He first found the spotlight as a photographer, before stepping behind the camera as the director of photography for Prashanth Neel’s Ugramm, and followed it up with Pushpaka Vimana. His work in the KGF series, starring Yash, catapulted him to fame, and he became a frequent collaborator of Prashanth Neel.
The cinematographer, who is currently working on the much-anticipated Prashanth Neel-NTR film, is all set to start his next chapter in the film industry. Bhuvan Gowda is stepping into production, making his debut as a producer with a yet-to-be-titled Kannada film. For this maiden venture, he is teaming up with director-actor Sagar Puranik, who won national recognition for his cultural drama Dollu. His other film, Venkya, which he wrote and directed, was officially selected for the Indian Panorama Feature Film category and premiered at the 55th International Film Festival.
As for the project with Bhuvan, it is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to enter pre-production soon. While details about the storyline remain under wraps, reports state that the film is expected to be a thriller and will likely commence shooting in early 2026.
For a technician, who has always framed others’ visions, this marks the start of telling stories from the producer’s chair — a fresh chapter for one of the most sought-after cinematographer.