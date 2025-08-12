KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda steps into production

The cinematographer, who is currently working on the much-anticipated Prashanth Neel-NTR film, is all set to start his next chapter in the film industry. Bhuvan Gowda is stepping into production, making his debut as a producer with a yet-to-be-titled Kannada film. For this maiden venture, he is teaming up with director-actor Sagar Puranik, who won national recognition for his cultural drama Dollu. His other film, Venkya, which he wrote and directed, was officially selected for the Indian Panorama Feature Film category and premiered at the 55th International Film Festival.