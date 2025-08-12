Singer Mangli credits Tharun Kishore Sudhir for bringing her to Kannada film industry

At Elumale’s second song launch, 'Kapado Dyavre', with veterans Tara, Shruthi, and Sudharani present, Mangli said the melody carried deep pain and admitted to being a big fan of composer D Imman.
After the title teaser of Elumale, the makers also unveiled the second single from the film, titled 'Kapado Dyavre'. Veteran actors Tara Anuradha, Shruti, and Sudharani released the track at the song launch event, extending their heartfelt wishes to the team. The film, presented by Raju Gowda, has Tharun Kishore Sudhir producing it along with Atlanta Nagendra. Directed by Puneet Rangaswamy, Elumale stars Rana and Priyanka in the lead roles and has music by D Imman. Mangli has lent her vocals for 'Kapado Dyavre'.
The singer, speaking with warmth and gratitude at the event, said, “D Imman’s compositions are evergreen to me. Tharun Kishore Sudhir, thank you for introducing me to Kannada cinema through Roberrt, followed by a song in Kaatera, and now this song. 'Kapado Dyavre' is deeply emotional. When I first heard it, I felt the pain and love woven into it. It’s a melody that doesn’t just stay in your ears; it settles in your heart. Singing it was like living the emotions of a lover facing heartbreak. Feelings are universal. I believe this will touch anyone who has loved with all their heart," she says. Tara Anuradha admitted the visuals made her both happy and emotional. “It shows lovers struggling, and if it’s based on a true story, it should be told exactly as it happened,” she said, praising Rana and Priyanka’s screen presence and Tharun’s “first class” work. Shruti noted that Elumale gives Raanna a chance to be recognised as a serious actor, while Priyanka adds charm to the film. “It’s not a small thing to give newcomers such opportunities, but Tharun does it without hesitation,” she added.
Sudharani said the teaser and song reminded her of the old shine of Kannada cinema, and she went on to appreciate the dedication seen on screen. Composed by D Imman with lyrics by Nagarjun Sharma, the film is set against the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu backdrop. The cross-border romance will be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The team plans to hit the theatres in the first week of September, with an official date to be announced soon.