Singer Mangli credits Tharun Kishore Sudhir for bringing her to Kannada film industry

The singer, speaking with warmth and gratitude at the event, said, “D Imman’s compositions are evergreen to me. Tharun Kishore Sudhir, thank you for introducing me to Kannada cinema through Roberrt, followed by a song in Kaatera, and now this song. 'Kapado Dyavre' is deeply emotional. When I first heard it, I felt the pain and love woven into it. It’s a melody that doesn’t just stay in your ears; it settles in your heart. Singing it was like living the emotions of a lover facing heartbreak. Feelings are universal. I believe this will touch anyone who has loved with all their heart," she says. Tara Anuradha admitted the visuals made her both happy and emotional. “It shows lovers struggling, and if it’s based on a true story, it should be told exactly as it happened,” she said, praising Rana and Priyanka’s screen presence and Tharun’s “first class” work. Shruti noted that Elumale gives Raanna a chance to be recognised as a serious actor, while Priyanka adds charm to the film. “It’s not a small thing to give newcomers such opportunities, but Tharun does it without hesitation,” she added.