Pavan Wadeyar in talks with Prajwal Devaraj for an upcoming film with Shivarajkumar

Shivarajkumar, currently juggling between various projects, is gearing up to begin shooting for director Pavan Wadeyar's next, which is expected to go on floors soon. The film will be produced by Apeksha Pavan Wadeyar and Pavan Wadeyar under their banner Wadeyar Movies, in association with Aarnaa Creatives.
Except for Shivarajkumar, the rest of the cast remains a mystery. However, Cinema Express has learned that the makers are in talks with Prajwal Devaraj for a prominent role. Sources reveal that the actor and the director have already met for initial discussions, with talks now moving towards finalisation. If the deal goes through, it will mark the first time Prajwal shares screen space with the Hat Trick Hero.
Prajwal, who is currently working on Karavalli with Gurudatha Ganiga and also has Cheetah on floors, has been selective about his recent projects. A film alongside Shivarajkumar, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, could be a notable addition to his line-up.
Shivarajkumar, on his end, is showing no signs of slowing down. The actor, who is waiting for the release of 45, and Survivor. He is currently shooting for the Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan. He will soon start shooting for Pavan Wadeyar's project, followed by Srini's A For Anand lined up, and other ventures in the pipeline.