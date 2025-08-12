Think Music steps into Kannada, acquires audio rights of Peter

Think Music, a major music label in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema, is entering the Kannada scene for the first time by acquiring the audio rights to Peter, Sukesh Shetty’s upcoming intense drama. This move marks a significant expansion for the label, combining its multilingual skills with a film steeped in local culture and suspense.
Set in the misty landscapes of Madikeri and Bhagamandala, Peter draws from folklore and local traditions to create a tense, layered story. It is an intense drama filled with thrilling suspense that draws inspiration from Singari Mela, a folk theatre style, and the deep rhythms of Kerala’s Chende Mela, reflecting the cultural essence of the narrative.
The story is centred on a web of crime, cryptic clues, and hidden history, hinted at through poetic graffiti and the recurring image of a vintage motorcycle in its first-look poster. These symbols suggest a personal past tied to a mystery that the characters need to solve, mixing elements of thriller, drama, and cultural ethos.
The music, composed by Ritviik Muralidhar, is as varied as the film’s themes. The soundtrack includes well-known artists like Ajay Gogavale from Sairat and Adipurush, Pranavam Sasi, who makes his Kannada debut with the lively “Ding Dong Bell,” and Kapil Kapilan. The film, which was meant to be released in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, has now expanded to include a Telugu version as well.
The film, produced by Ravi Hiremath & Rakesh Heggade, stars Rajesh Dhruva in the lead role, alongside Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, Ram Nadagoud, Varun Patel, and Pratima Nayak in key roles. With cinematography by Guruprasad Narnad and editing by Naveen Shetty, Peter is currently in the post-production phase and is expected to be released later this year.