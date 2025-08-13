Sandhya Arakere Interview: Small or big roles have never mattered to me

The Srirangapatna-born, Bengaluru-settled actor, credits her stage roots for shaping her craft. “I am an artiste, and whatever role I get, I try to work around the director’s vision — whether it is a small or big character,” she says. “When it comes to an artiste, it is not about screen space. Having done over 13 films, I feel Su From So is not just about me, but the entire team’s contribution.”