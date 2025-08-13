Sandhya Arakere Interview: Small or big roles have never mattered to me

Sandhya Arakere, part of the ensemble cast in Su From So — directed by JP Thuminad and produced by Raj B Shetty — is still soaking in the praise, for the film, and for her role. The film, which also starred Shaneel Gautham, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Prasad, Deepak Rai Panaje and the director himself in a prominent role, among many others, has struck a chord with audiences. And Sandhya’s turn as Bhanu has been met with an outpouring of affection.
The Srirangapatna-born, Bengaluru-settled actor, credits her stage roots for shaping her craft. “I am an artiste, and whatever role I get, I try to work around the director’s vision — whether it is a small or big character,” she says. “When it comes to an artiste, it is not about screen space. Having done over 13 films, I feel Su From So is not just about me, but the entire team’s contribution.”
Her entry into cinema wasn’t planned. “Film was an accident,” she admits. “I prepare for theatre irrespective of how lengthy the role is. I didn’t find any difference between cinema and theatre. I go with the same mindset for both stage and screen.”
Theatre entered her life after watching the play Baduku Bayalu, which sparked her artistic journey. As for Bhanu, she says, “Every director looks at a character from their own perspective. For some commercial directors, only the main leads matter. But there are filmmakers for whom even a person passing by in the film has a purpose. Small or big roles have never mattered to me.”
It was only after filming that the gravity of Bhanu’s role hit her. “When I first heard about my role, I didn’t realise its intensity. It was only after shooting, and then hearing the audience’s appreciation, that it sank in,” she says. “Raj B Shetty and JP Thuminad gave me their feedback a day after watching the film, and they were happy. That mattered the most.”
Her choices gravitate towards layered and emotionally resonant stories. “When I watch films in other languages, I see why their female characters are strong, and why it is not the same here. Sometimes, women’s roles get less attention, but that doesn’t make them less important. When JP brought me this role, I’d already heard real-life stories of women being misused, and I felt moved. Within families, such matters are often discussed only with parents or sisters.”
For Sandhya, satisfaction comes when the writer-director is happy. “Post this film, there’s a mix of happiness, butterflies, and curiosity about what characters will come my way.”
Her connection with Raj B Shetty goes back to Swathi Muthhina Male Haidya, where she had just two lines and a single scene. “But for me, it was a big deal, and I auditioned,” she recalls. She later auditioned for Toby. But for Su From So, Raj just asked if she was free in September. “I wish every newcomer got a chance to work with Raj B Shetty. It will build confidence in their cinema journey.”
With two more projects on the horizon, Sandhya feels grounded and content. And when asked about her personal “Sulochana” in cinema, she smiles: “It is me — my curiosity, my anxiety — that is my Sulochana, leading me forward.”