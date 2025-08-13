Director Kumar steps into romantic territory with Love U Muddu

Director Kumar, known for his critically acclaimed films Chemistry of Kariyappa, Critical Keerthanegalu, Nano Narayanappa, and the yet-to-release Mansion House Mutthu starring Naveen Sajju, has wrapped up his next venture, Love U Muddu.
“This is typically not my genre; it’s a love subject written and directed by me, and it’s a commercial one,” says Kumar, who has so far built his reputation on socially driven narratives.
The film stars Siddhu Moolimani, popular from television and the film Agnyathavasi. He plays the lead role, with Reshma as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Table Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, Girish Shivanna, Srivatsa, and Swathi.
Shot across Bengaluru, Karkala, and other locations, Love U Muddu will bring a fresh blend of romance and entertainment. “I wanted to explore a lighter, emotional space while still keeping the storytelling engaging. The audience will see a different side of my filmmaking,” Kumar adds.
The project is produced by Kishan TN and presented by TG Narasimha Murty, with Lakshmikanth TS, Anirudh Sastry, and Krishna Deepak as part of the technical crew. The film is currently in post-production, and the team is hoping for a release later this year.