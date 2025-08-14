Ajaneesh Loknath: My first production, ‘Just Married’, turned into my toughest musical test

By now, Ajaneesh Loknath’s music has travelled far beyond Karnataka, and 2025 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years of his career. With some of the biggest projects in his hands — starting with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, releasing on October 2, followed by the Darshan-starrer Devil, Land Lord with Vijay Kumar, and an untitled Sudeep film — he has mastered the art of juggling multiple commitments. What was once a challenge has now become second nature.



Yet, amidst this demanding musical calendar, Ajaneesh has stepped into a new arena, film production. His debut as a producer comes with Just Married, a romantic drama from ABBS Studios, co-produced with CR Bobby, who also directs the film. Starring Shine Shetty and Ankita Amar, Just Married will be released on August 22 through Vijay Kiragandur’s VK Films. The trailer, launched recently, also revealed a cast that includes veterans like Devaraj and Achyuth Kumar, promising warmth, humour, and heartfelt moments.



Calling it a “dream realised,” Ajaneesh gives us the low-down on how this project came to be.