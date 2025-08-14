Vainidhi Jagadish: Cinema is where I belong

Vainidhi Jagadish, daughter of veteran actors Jai Jagadish and Vijayalakshmi, followed in her parents’ footsteps with her debut in Yaana (2019) alongside her sisters. She went on to appear in Rathnan Prapancha, Bengaluru Boys, and was last seen in Kranti. After nearly a year away from the silver screen, she is now ready to return, and with renewed focus.

“After Kranti in early 2023, I didn’t take up any projects. I consciously stopped to think about where I was heading. The kind of scripts I was getting weren’t taking me anywhere,” Vainidhi says. “I even tried my hand at business, and it did well, but I kept asking myself — is this what I really want? The answer was clear: cinema is where I belong," she adds.

Determined to up her game, Vainidhi invested in honing her craft. She trained under Saurabh Sachdeva at his acting school, took dance lessons from Ganesh Acharya’s assistant, and even moved to Mumbai for a year-long course. “I worked on my fitness and mental health. I wanted to step up and be ready for something truly good,” she explains.

