Pawan Kumar plays a rule-bending lawyer in Shodha

KRG Studios, in collaboration with ZEE5, is set to take Kannada audiences on a tense, edge-of-the-seat ride with its upcoming original series Shodha. The six-episode psychological crime thriller stars filmmaker-turned-actor Pawan Kumar in the lead, alongside Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar, and Anusha Ranganath. Premiering exclusively on ZEE5 on August 22, the series has just unveiled its gripping trailer.
Directed by Sunil Mysuru and written by Suhas Navarathna, Shodha blends ancient Kodava folklore with a modern tale of moral dilemmas, deception, and fractured identities.
Pawan Kumar plays Rohit, a sharp, ethically flexible lawyer who has built his career on bending the law to his will. His world unravels when his wife mysteriously disappears, only for the police to later return with a woman they claim is her. Rohit insists she’s an imposter.
What follows is a taut psychological battle as his accusations trigger a chain of unsettling events. Lies, half-truths, and buried secrets emerge, threatening to consume everyone involved. As the stakes rise, Rohit faces an impossible choice; one that could destroy his career, family, and sanity. In Shodha, every hidden truth claws back to the surface, demanding a reckoning.
A morally complex protagonist and an atmospheric setting rooted in Madikeri’s landscapes, the trailer hints at a thriller that will keep viewers questioning every character’s motives.
“After the success of Ayyana Mane, we’re excited to bring another powerful story with Shodha. Collaborating with KRG Studios and a multifaceted artist like Pawan Kumar makes this project special. It’s an emotionally charged, thought-provoking journey with psychological depth and cultural authenticity,” says Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head at ZEE5 Kannada.
Pawan Kumar shares, “When I read the script, I was hooked. Rohit isn’t your perfect hero. He’s flawed, bends rules, and makes you wonder if you’d do the same. This is about love, loss, and protecting what matters most. You’ll question every truth until the final frame.”