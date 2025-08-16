Dhananjay cuts a commanding figure in Halagali’s first look

The first roar of Halagali — a historical Kannada epic featuring Dhananjay and Sapthami Gowda — has set the stage for one of the most ambitious projects in the industry. Directed by Sukesh DK and produced by young entrepreneur Kalyan Chakravarthy Dhoolipalla under the Duhar Movies banner, Halagali will be presented in two parts and mounted on a massive scale. Shot in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film tells the untold tale of the Bedar community of Halagali, who waged the first guerrilla war against the British.
For Dhananjay, the project holds special significance. “History has always fascinated me, but Halagali is special because it’s about our soil, our people, and their courage,” he shares. “Playing a warrior who fought for freedom is both an honour and a responsibility.”
In the first look of Halagali, Dhananjay cuts a commanding figure — bare-chested, battle-worn, and unyielding. His intense gaze and blood-smeared scars speak of countless struggles, while the traditional warrior attire, complete with arm bands and a rugged cloth drape, roots him firmly in the era. A lethal battle axe rests in his grip, symbolising both defiance and readiness for combat. With musket barrels aimed at him from all sides and fellow warriors rallying behind, the image captures him as the fearless Bedar leader, a man who stands tall against oppression, ready to etch his name in history’s blood and dust.
Producer Kalyan Chakravarthy, who earlier produced the Telugu film Rachayita and has distributed over 20 films in Kannada and Telugu, says the project was driven by both passion and purpose. “The Kannada film industry may be small, but films like KGF have proved that strong stories rooted in our culture can travel the world. We want Halagali to do the same — to make the world see the spirit of Karnataka’s warriors.”
The makers have spared no effort in recreating the era; from building four to five massive village sets to capturing authentic costumes, customs, and traditions. Vasuki Vaibhav composes the music, while National Award-winning stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, known for his work in KGF, is onboard, too.
With Sapthami Gowda playing a pivotal role and over 50 per cent of filming completed in specially chosen locations, Halagali is shaping up to be a stirring visual spectacle. “This is our story from our land, and we want to tell it to the world,” says producer Kalyan Chakravarthy, confident that the film’s rootedness will set it apart from other historical dramas.
Apart from Halagali, Dhananjay has Anna From Mexico, directed by Shankar Guru, and Uttarakaanda, helmed by Rohit Padaki. The actor is also collaborating with Hemanth M Rao on 666 Operation Dream Theatre and Jingo with Dare Devil Mustafa director Shashank Sohgal, with all these projects at different stages of production.