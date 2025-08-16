Dhananjay cuts a commanding figure in Halagali’s first look

In the first look of Halagali, Dhananjay cuts a commanding figure — bare-chested, battle-worn, and unyielding. His intense gaze and blood-smeared scars speak of countless struggles, while the traditional warrior attire, complete with arm bands and a rugged cloth drape, roots him firmly in the era. A lethal battle axe rests in his grip, symbolising both defiance and readiness for combat. With musket barrels aimed at him from all sides and fellow warriors rallying behind, the image captures him as the fearless Bedar leader, a man who stands tall against oppression, ready to etch his name in history’s blood and dust.