KRG Studios to present Green Girl, a 50-minute featurette

Fresh off from Ekka, KRG Studios is set to bring audiences Green Girl — a daring 50-minute featurette directed by young filmmaker Sarthak Hegde. Hitting screens on September 12, the film is set in Mangaluru and dives into the intense themes of interfaith love and moral policing, told through a sharp, hyper-stylised lens.
The cast features Mayur Gowda, Sucharita, Sudarshan Yekkar, and more. Written by Sarthak Hegde along with Triko and Manish Kumar, Green Girl has music by Surya Srini and cinematography by Abhinay Pandit. The trailer will be out soon.
Speaking about the project, KRG Studios’ Karthik Gowda says, "Some stories need to be told loud and strong. We’ve always supported fresh voices, and Green Girl is a bold and fearless work from Sarthak Hegde. This is a hyper-stylised take on interfaith love and moral policing. Sarthak is among the most unconventional filmmakers in Kannada cinema today, and this film proves Kannada stories can be daring, urgent, and ready to claim their space on the big screen. We’re proud to collaborate with him and his team."
For Sarthak, the film is both personal and ambitious. "Having KRG Studios present Green Girl raises the bar. Films that deal with love, religion, and rebellion rarely go beyond the festival circuit — but this one will. It’s an unapologetic take on interfaith love and moral policing, told with the magic and grandeur of a fairy tale. At its heart, it’s about rebellion and the beauty within it. Our mission is to create fearless, provocative, and visually stunning cinema that challenges norms. We want to take Kannada storytelling to the global stage, with the kind of technical skill, scale, and creativity you see in the best of world cinema."