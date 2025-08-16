Nodiddu Sullagabahudu is based on a true incident from 2018

Nodiddu Sullagabahudu, directed by Vijay Chalapathi, is based on a true incident from 2018 and is made in both Kannada and Telugu. “This is my first film as an independent director, and I thank Anil Kumar for trusting me. You’ll know why we chose this title when you watch the film. Shooting is complete, and we are now in post-production. The first copy will be ready soon. We have four songs—two by Gummineni Vijay and two by Mihirams, who also scored the background music. Our team includes KV Kiran as cinematographer, Srinivas Kalal as editor, Prabhu as choreographer, and Narasimha Magadi as stunt director,” says Vijay, adding that his 10 years as an associate and co-director shaped his approach.