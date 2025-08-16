Nodiddu Sullagabahudu is based on a true incident from 2018

Actor and producer Anil Kumar KR is stepping into cinema with Nodiddu Sullagabahudu, a project he both headlines and backs. Anil plays the role of a police officer in this film, which he believes has a strong emotional core and a very impactful title.
“I’m from Chikkaballapur and have always been passionate about acting. I trained at Usha Bhandari’s acting school, and through my friend Akshay, I met director Vijay sir. I was drawn to both the story and the title. Along with playing the lead role, I also produced the film. The climax will be a major highlight. The film has its share of commercial elements, but focuses on the bond between parents and children,” says Anil.
The film’s first song, 'Kanasugala Meravanige', written by Aniruddha Shastri, composed by Gummineni Vijay, and sung by Shastri and Prithvi Bhat, was launched recently.
Nodiddu Sullagabahudu, directed by Vijay Chalapathi, is based on a true incident from 2018 and is made in both Kannada and Telugu. “This is my first film as an independent director, and I thank Anil Kumar for trusting me. You’ll know why we chose this title when you watch the film. Shooting is complete, and we are now in post-production. The first copy will be ready soon. We have four songs—two by Gummineni Vijay and two by Mihirams, who also scored the background music. Our team includes KV Kiran as cinematographer, Srinivas Kalal as editor, Prabhu as choreographer, and Narasimha Magadi as stunt director,” says Vijay, adding that his 10 years as an associate and co-director shaped his approach.