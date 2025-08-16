Shishir in raw, mass avatar in Vijay Kumar's Landlord

Shishir Baikadi’s journey from theatre to cinema has been an exciting one. His debut in Daredevil Mustafa won him praise and marked him as a promising talent in Kannada films. The role opened the door to many opportunities, and today, Shishir is busy with interesting projects in different languages.
Among them is his latest Kannada outing, Land Lord, where he shares screen space with Vijay Kumar. Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, the film features Shishir in a raw, mass avatar, as revealed in its first look. Produced by KV Sathya Prakash, Land Lord has an interesting cast, with Rachita Ram in the female lead, and Rithanya in a prominent role. The film has cinematography by Swami, and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Shishir’s role is being positioned as one of the highlights of this action-packed entertainer.
The young actor’s slate doesn’t end there. He has also completed work on a yet-to-be-announced film backed by a prominent pan-India star, who wears the triple hat of actor, director, and producer. While details remain tightly under wraps, the project is gearing up for a grand reveal.
Shishir is also in talks for his Tamil debut, with discussions already in advanced stages.