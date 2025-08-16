Shishir in raw, mass avatar in Vijay Kumar's Landlord

Among them is his latest Kannada outing, Land Lord, where he shares screen space with Vijay Kumar. Directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, the film features Shishir in a raw, mass avatar, as revealed in its first look. Produced by KV Sathya Prakash, Land Lord has an interesting cast, with Rachita Ram in the female lead, and Rithanya in a prominent role. The film has cinematography by Swami, and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Shishir’s role is being positioned as one of the highlights of this action-packed entertainer.