Elumale locks official release date

Writer-lyricist Punit Rangaswamy is making his directorial debut with Elumale, a cross-cultural romance. The film has now locked its official release date on September 5. The makers, who had earlier hinted at a September window, confirmed the date and revealed that the trailer will be released shortly. The team had earlier unveiled a teaser, followed by two songs, ‘Yaavaga’, sung by Sid Sriram, and ‘Kaapado Dyare’, sung by Mangli. Both tracks have been composed by D Imman. Apart from Kannada, the film is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu. Elumale, which traces a romance set along the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border, stars Raanna as Harish, a spirited young man from Karnataka, and Priyanka Achaar, who plays a Tamil girl caught in the tides of love and fate. The ensemble cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Nagabharana, Kishore Kumar, Sardar Sathya, and Jagappa in pivotal roles.