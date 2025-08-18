Elumale locks official release date

Writer-lyricist Punit Rangaswamy is making his directorial debut with Elumale, a cross-cultural romance. The film has now locked its official release date on September 5. The makers, who had earlier hinted at a September window, confirmed the date and revealed that the trailer will be released shortly. The team had earlier unveiled a teaser, followed by two songs, ‘Yaavaga’, sung by Sid Sriram, and ‘Kaapado Dyare’, sung by Mangli. Both tracks have been composed by D Imman. Apart from Kannada, the film is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu. Elumale, which traces a romance set along the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border, stars Raanna as Harish, a spirited young man from Karnataka, and Priyanka Achaar, who plays a Tamil girl caught in the tides of love and fate. The ensemble cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Nagabharana, Kishore Kumar, Sardar Sathya, and Jagappa in pivotal roles.
Billed as a romantic thriller, the upcoming film, which is inspired by real events, is presented by Raju Gowda. Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who serves as the creative head, is also producing the film under his Tharun Sudhir Kreatiivez banner, in collaboration with Atlanta Nagendra. The technical team includes Advaitha Gurumurthy handling cinematography and KM Prakash taking care of the editing.